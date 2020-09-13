Jungle Cruise: Disney attraction jumps to the movies in new trailer

Movies based on Disney theme park attractions have led to big hits, such as the Pirates of the caribbean, and to failures, like The Haunted Mansion (2003). And Disney dives for the third time in these waters with the film Jungle cruise, which released a new trailer on Tuesday, March 10.

Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, Jungle cruise is directed by the Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Orphan) and tells the adventure of an expedition to the Amazon River with Dwayne Johnson as the captain of a boat that transports the explorer played by Emily Blunt.

Disney also posted the movie’s new poster on Twitter.

In addition to Johnson and Blunt, the film includes Venezuelan Edgar Ramírez, Mexican Verónica Falcón, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in its cast.

Jungle cruise opens in theaters on July 24.

