Extra BTS music is coming our method! The South Korean septet launched the extremely awaited ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ album again on February 21, 2020. They’re releasing their fourth Japanese album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey’ on July 15, 2020.

4th Japanese Studio Album “MAP OF THE SOUL 7 – THE JOURNEY -” out July 15! pic.twitter.com/UvWuwPsiLM — BTS Charts (@btschartdata) Could 7, 2020

This may embrace the ‘Keep Gold’ music video. Jungkook has participated in the composition of ‘Your Eyes Inform‘ and ARMY are actually excited to see composer Jungkook in motion.