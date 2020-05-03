Jung Il Woo & Jiyoung get up for an unexpected dance party in 1st teaser for JTBC’s ‘Late Night Snack Man & Woman’

JTBC‘s upcoming new Mon-Tues night romance drama collection, ‘Late Night Snack Man & Lady‘ has revealed its first unexpected teaser!

Starring Jung Il Woo, KARA member/actress Kang Jiyoung, and Lee Hak Joo, ‘Late Night Snack Man & Lady’ tells a busy love triangle between a late night time bar chef Jin Sung, a passionate broadcasting station PD Ah Jin, and a rising dressmaker, Tae Wan.

Within the first teaser above, Jin Sung (Jung Il Woo), Ah Jin (Jiyoung), and Tae Hwan (Lee Hak Joo) finish up in the identical place on the identical time by likelihood, and finish up having an impromptu dance party!

Keep tuned for JTBC’s ‘Late Night Snack Man & Lady’, premiering this Could 25 at 9:30 PM KST!