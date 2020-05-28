Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment 2020 Apply at Ojas.jau.in:

The Junagadh Agricultural University is declaring the latest Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment 2020 via the official JAU portal Ojas.jau.in. Various posts into Agricultural department are available here and for that university is inviting interested applicants.

Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Junagadh Agricultural University Name of the Region Junagadh (Gujarat) Posts Name Agricultural Officer

Agricultural Assistant – Agriculture

Agricultural Assistant – Agriculture Engineering No. of Vacancies 128 Posts Application Fees For General/ OBC: 400/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen: 100/- rupees Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Junagadh Pay Scale As per Individual post Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website ojas.jau.in

There are around 128 vacancies offered for Agricultural Assistant posts here. Aspirants of Gujarat state who have their study into the same field must apply. To make a career into the fascinating field is quite a thing.

We are offering essential details related to the Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment 2020; interested candidates should read all these details carefully. Also, eligible applicants can apply through the official portal. To get a chance in getting a job here, complete all the application procedures before the last date.

To know more about education and other criteria, candidates should visit the University’s official portal Ojas.jau.in, and find out more.

Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment 2020 Details:

Name of the Recruitment 2020 Apply Online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Agricultural Officer 58 Agricultural Assistant – Agriculture 68 Agricultural Assistant – Agriculture Engineering 02 Total No. of Vacancies 128 Posts

To know more about vacancies including Female Vacancies, Category Wise Vacancies, etc. go to the official portal and get the details.

Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment 2020 requires age limit ranging from a minimum of 18 to 35 years. Job seekers, who come of this age, may apply for their desired posts.

For those applicants who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD will receive age relaxation as per current government rules.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants should have obtained their Diploma in Agriculture from a recognized institute or polytechnic. Also, those who have completed their B.E./ B.Tech. Into Agricultural Engineering may also apply here. Degree education must be through a government recognized institute or university.

Registration Fees:

For applying to any of the vacancies mentioned above, candidates need to pay the registration fees. There are various costs amounts based on different reserved and unreserved categories. Read below to know more:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 400/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen Candidates: 100/- rupees

After paying the fees, candidates can complete further application procedures. Hence it is mandatory to pay the fees via a mentioned mode of payment. After paying it, keep the Challan/ Fee Receipt safe.

Selection Procedures:

The university officials shall conduct various selection procedures to determine the most eligible candidates. Each of the applicants who have applied here, must appear and perform their best to get selected.

Selection procedures such as Written Test, Personal Interview, Documentation, Medical Test shall conduct. The detailed schedule for all these procedures shall publish soon through the official portal. As each procedure is over, a new Merit List shall release.

As per the Merit List, qualified candidates will need to appear for final selection procedures. And at last, those who receive job allotment letters will get their jobs.

Pay Scale:

The university shall provide monthly salary as per current Pay Band as well as Grade of the Post. Here are several post wise pay scale details:

Agricultural Officer: 9,300/- to 34,800/- rupees with 4,400/- Grade Pay

Agricultural Assistant – Agriculture: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees with 2,400/- Grade Pay

Agricultural Assistant – Agriculture Engineering: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees with 2,400/- Grade Pay

The salary amount is fixed for the first five years, and later on, as per the rules, employees shall get their raise as well as other wages included in their salary.

Important Dates:

Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment Important Dates Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment Starting Date – Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment Last date – Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment Application Print Out Date – Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment Upload Documents Before –

Address:

The Registrar,

Junagadh Agricultural University,

Near Motibaugh

Junagadh-362001 (Gujarat)

Steps To Apply for Junagadh Agricultural Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the university’s official portal. The official site is Ojas.jau.in The Home Page contains the latest notifications. Search for the official notification through it. Read all the instructions carefully. Go to the Apply Online link. Agree to terms and select your Post. Start filling the application form with the required details. Upload the necessary educational certificates. Complete payment procedures successfully. At last, submit the form. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.jau.in