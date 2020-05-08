Jun Hyun Moo and announcer Lee Hye Sung wrapped up in marriage rumors 6 months after announcing their relationship

Entertainer Jun Hyun Moo and announcer Lee Hye Sung have been wrapped up in relationship rumors.

The 2 revealed their relationship to the general public 6 months in the past. On April seventh, KBS introduced that Lee Hye Sung can be stepping down from her radio present ‘Coronary heart Fluttering Evening with Lee Hye Sung’. Her final reside broadcast is to happen on Could 7. On the identical day the announcement was made, Each Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung have been seeing volunteering collectively at a neighborhood middle. Since this information, headlines have been speculating that the 2 are planning to get married quickly. Netizens wrote that they are completely satisfied that Jun Hyun Moo is lastly getting married.

