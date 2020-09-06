Julio Iglesias says he suffered a ‘stupid fall’ and had to recover

The singer Julio Iglesias told through his social networks that two and a half months ago he suffered a “silly fall” that had him all this time in a recovery process that helped him to take a “walk” through his past and see “concerts with little stories ”that he wants to share.

This is how Iglesias (Madrid, 1943) wrote it in a message that he accompanied with a video in which he sings “I forgot to live” to a young follower while dedicating a few words to her.

“When a generation of people passes by and one more generation is sung, it means that I am going to die singing. I’m going to die for singing to people like you, to people who were not born when I sang, ”Iglesias tells his admirer during this concert he shared.

Also, in the text message, Iglesias confesses that he always thought that “remembering was like turning back” to his life and “living tied to the past.”

“Two and a half months ago I almost broke my right leg and left ankle in a silly fall from a small bridge in my house. In this time, that I have been almost unable to walk and doing my recovery exercises, I have entertained myself by taking a walk through my past. I have seen concerts with very nice little stories that I want to share with all my people, “he added. To finish, the singer from Madrid explains that the video belongs to a” great little story, “a” proof of that incredible legacy “that they have given him. “So many people with so much affection”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!”, Thanks the musician.