Juice’s posthumous album WRLD dominates Billboard lists

Rapper Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album “Legends Never Die” is very much on the charts.

The 21-song album broke several records when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. With the equivalent of 497,000 albums sold, according to its digital and streaming sales, “Legends Never Die” is the biggest posthumous debut in 23 years since Tupac and Notorious BIG released fashion albums after their death in 1997.

“Legends Never Die” was released on July 10. Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away from an accidental oxycodone and codeine overdose in Chicago in December.

The album also has the highest sales in a week for any album released so far this year. Similarly, it boasts the best streaming week in 2020, and fourth place in terms of streaming for an album.

Five songs from “Legends Never Die” debuted in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart this week, including “Come & Go” (No. 2); “Wishing Well” (No. 5); Conversations (No. 7); “Life’s a Mess” (No. 9); and “Hate the Other Side” (No. 10). Juice WRLD is the third artist to place five songs in the top 10 in a week after Drake and the Beatles.

“The enormous love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us of how much his poetic words, creativity and light side continue to shine in the world,” said Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, and the Grade A record label. it’s a statement. “This first collection of songs is a moving reminder of his enormous artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the channel to share everything that was happening to him ”.

The late artist’s third studio album “Legends Never Die” has collaborations with Halsey, Marshmello, Trippie Redd and Polo G. It includes several platinum-certified hits like “Lucid Dreams” with a sampling of Sting, which took second place in the Billboard’s Hot 100 list in 2018.

The new album was released on Grade A and Interscope Records, so Universal has six of the songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart thanks to the success of Juice WRLD and DaBaby “Rockstar”, which is in its sixth week in top.