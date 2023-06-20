Jubilee Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

In recent years, Indian dramas have surpassed the threshold of higher viewerships with some of the most entertaining television dramas. Today we have one such Indian period drama released in Hindi but has also captured the audience from non-Hindi speaking regions. Jubilee is one of the most highly anticipated drama series created and developed by famous Indian director and producer Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen.



The plot of the Jubilee series follows a thriller and memorable period drama where characters gamble in every aspect to get their work done. The show, Jubilee, has received a good response from the audience. In addition, Jubilee Season 1 has received 8.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, indicating a green light for the show’s renewal.

Will the Jubilee series return for the second season? Who will return in the Jubilee Season 2? You are on the right page if you are wondering about such questions. Here we will discuss the renewal status, release date, cast members, storyline, and trailer updates for the Jubilee Season 2. So tighten your seat belts, and let’s fly on the journey of Indian drama, Jubilee Season 2.

Jubilee Season 2 Release Date

Jubilee is one of the most loved and widely accepted thriller drama series. The showrunner, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Soumik Sen, launched the first season of Jubilee on April 7, 2023.

Since the show makers released the first season of the Jubilee series, fans are highly excited to know about the show’s future. Unfortunately, the makers’ team has not announced the official release date for the Jubilee Season 2. Still, we can expect that fans will receive the second season by the end of 2024.

Jubilee Season Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

As the Jubilee series runs around the cinematic world of India and the consequence of the partition, the creators have successfully added a thriller to the drama series. The series can be included in the list of top period and political thriller dramas released in 2023.



The storyline revolves around the focal characters like Shrikant Roy (Prosenjit Chatterjee), Madan Kumar, who is also known as Binod Das (Aparshakti Khurana), Roy’s wife Sumitra Kumari (Aditi Rao Hydari), Jay Khanna (Sidhant Gupta), and many others.

Apart from the cast and crew members of the Jubilee series, the makers have also depicted the dark truth of cinema and its strong connection with dirty politics. In the first season, we saw that Shrikant Roy owns one of the best studios, ‘Roy Talkies.’ in Bombay. But what is call it destiny or bad luck for Shrikant Roy as his wife, Sumitra Kumari is in extramarital affairs with a theatre actor, Jamshed Khan.

As the story continues, Jamshed and Sumitra decide to go to Karachi and to bring them back. Binod Das, the projector boy, and Roy’s loyal men were sent behind them and instructed to bring them back from Lucknow.

In a nutshell, the show makers have not only written and created the story forsake of viewerships and popularity, but they have also designed the whole scenario and built such a wonderful project from scratch.

Jubilee Season 2 Cast Members

As we all know, the star cast plays a very crucial role in transforming a script into entertaining and thrilling visuals; the makers of this hit web series also understand the importance of talent and experience, and that’s why they have selected some of the most promising stars casts for Jubilee Season 1.

Unluckily, no official information has been made public for the second season of the Jubilee series. Still, the following cast members may return for the Jubilee Season 2.

Aparshakti Khurana as Binod Das (Madan Kumar)

Prosenjit Chatterjee as Srikant Roy

Aditi Rao Hydari as Sumitra Kumari

Wamiqa Gabbi as Niloufer Qureshi (Nilo)

Nandish Sandhu as Jamshed Khan

Sidhant Gupta as Jay Khanna

Ram Kapoor as Shamsher Singh Walia

Arun Govil as Narain Khanna

Sukhmanee Lamba as Kiran Singh Sethi

Shweta Basu Prasad as Ratna Das

Harish Chhabra as R. N. Mullick

Aarya Bhatta as Nanik Jotwani

Narottam Bain as Maqsood

Tushar Phulke as Janak Mehta

Ajay Dutta as Hemant Ganguly

Edward Sonnenblick as Vladimir Sayadyants

Alok Arora as Raghu Jhalani

Chirag Katrecha as Naren Das

Madhu Sachdeva as Bhagwanti Khanna

Ashok Banthia as Pratap Singh Sethi

Pankaj Jha Kashyap as Lucknow Inspector

Suhani Popli as Meena Devidf

Akshay Batchu as Shyam Khanna

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new faces in the upcoming seasons.

Jubilee Season 2 Episode Titles List

The show makers have not released the official titles for the Jubilee Season 2 episodes.



Here we have provided the titles of episodes of Jubilee Season 1 so that you can binge-watch all the episodes without losing interest.

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 01 – Aag

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 02 – Sunghursh

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 03 – Dosti

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 04 – Barsaat Ki Raat

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 05 – Baazi

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 06 – Taxi Driver

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 07 – Rajmahal

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 08 – Kismet

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 09 – Bewafa

Jubilee Season 1 Episode 10 – Jubilee

Where To Watch Jubilee Season 2?

Jubilee is an Indian thriller drama series that was released in the Hindi language. As the storyline follows many characters and their performance in portraying the world of cinema, fans highly gravitate towards the show.

The Jubilee Season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2023, and if you haven’t enjoyed the first season yet, stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Jubilee Season 2?

As discussed above, the show makers haven’t said much about the release date and episodes for Jubilee Season 2. So predicting the exact numbers for the upcoming season would be incorrect.

However, if we look at the previous release, the first season was released with ten episodes, so there are some chances that the second season of Jubilee will also release with the same amount of episodes.

Jubilee Season 2 Makers Team

How can we wrap up this blog post without addressing the names of production teams who worked behind the cameras to provide premium-quality content? The show was initially created and developed by renowned Indian directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen.

In addition to that, the additional storyline was written by Hartej Sawhney and Nishant Agarwal. Pratik Shah contributed to the cinematography; conversely, Dipa Motwane worked as the show’s producer.

Jubilee Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this blog post, the official release date is yet to be announced. Not only that, but the teaser trailer is also unavailable for the same.

For the reader’s convenience, we have provided a link for the trailer of Jubilee Season 1. Click on the given link to watch the complete trailer of Jubilee Season 1.

Bottom Thoghts

Now you have all the latest information about the Jubilee Season 2 release date. As information has yet to be made available by the showrunners, we have provided some information about the previous season.

The release date for the second season of Jubilee is yet to be announced. And, if there will be a significant update for the upcoming seasons of the Jubilee series, we will let you know. Till then, keep reading our articles regularly to get updated with the latest information about your favorite shows.