JSSC Kakshpal Result Recruitment 2020 (Warder) Check at www.jssc.in:

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has been declared the recruitment notification for JSSC Kakshpal Result (Warder) Recruitment 2020 on the official site www.jssc.in. So the eligible candidates applied online at the official site before the last date of submitting the application form. There is a total of 1394 number of vacancies available for the post of Kakshpal (Warder). To get more information about the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission candidates to visit the official site www.jssc.in.

The Jharkhand Staff Election Commission is commonly known as the JSSC. The JSSC was functioning under the government of India. The main aim of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is to recruit the eligible and talented candidates for the various government posts. The JSSC is declared the recruitment notification every year, and a large number of candidates were applied for the various posts. This year also declared the recruitment notification.

JSSC Kakshpal Result (Warder) Recruitment 2020:

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has been declared the recruitment notification on the official site. So the candidates applied for the post-Kakshpal (Warder) on before the last date of submitting the application form at www.jssc.in. The eligibility criteria for the post such as application fee, age limits, pay scale, selection process, etc. at given below.

Age limit: The applied candidates should be in between 18 years to 45 years. For the reserved category, candidates give the Age relaxation as per the government norms.

Educational Qualifications: The candidates must be complete their 10th class or equivalents in the recognized board.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates payment of the month give up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay up to Rs.1900/-.

Application Fee: Application Fee for the General and OBC category candidates are Rs.460/-, and the SC/ ST/ Reserved category candidates have to pay application fee Rs.125/-.

The method of Selection: Selection procedure based on the written examination, main Exams, Medical test & documentation verification.

How to check the JSSC Kakshpal Result (Warder) 2020?

The JSSC has been declared the recruitment notification for the Kakshpal (Warder) post. Eligible candidates follow the steps for the JSSC Kakshpal Result (Warder) 2020 as shown in below.

Candidates first visit the Official site at jssc.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “JSSC Kakshpal (Warder) Result 2020” and click on that. After that click on the JSSC Result.

