Joss Favela sings to heartbreak with his new single

Today, producer, songwriter and singer Joss Favela released both his audio and video single “I told you” both in audio and video, a tribute to the heartbreak that comes from his next studio album, “Arriving at the ranch”.

In this way, the young Latin Grammy-nominated singer joins the list of artists who took advantage of the quarantine period to create and make music. The official clip was produced by Latin Power Films and directed by Luis Torres and Shio Flores in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The theme, which belongs to the band’s musical genre, is captured in a video that his production team dedicated over 18 hours, in order to give it a conceptual air that allows Favela to play with the temptation and passion of a past relationship.

Despite the global situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Favela has managed to keep his fans tuned in to their social media accounts, and that has caused fans themselves to look forward to the premiere of their next album in the coming months.