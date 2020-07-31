José Luis Ayala, from Los Bravos del Norte, dies for Covid-19

After a fight with the coronavirus, José Luis Ayala, Ramón Ayala’s brother, died this Thursday, his family confirmed.

The news also came out on social networks, where his group gender colleagues were affected by this unfortunate loss.

Apodaca Group, a company with which Ramón Ayala and Los Bravos del Norte have worked in recent years in Mexico, sent condolences to the family. “We deeply regret the death of José Luis Ayala, drummer for Los Bravos del Norte, and brother of our friend Ramón Ayala, ‘El Rey del Acordeón'”.

The producer, musical director of Los Bravos and father of José Ayala Jr., drummer for La Leyenda, was interned by Covid-19 for 20 days.

“What sad news. The pioneer, the legend, the kindest person one could say hello left. This pandemic has taken a lot from us and now it takes away the best drummer of northern music of all time. Rest in peace José Luis Ayala Sr. My deepest condolences to our friend José Luis Ayala Jr and the entire Ayala family, ”was the message from the Montez de Durango group on social networks.