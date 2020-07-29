José Joel seeks the will of his late father José José

Almost a year after José José’s death, his children in Mexico still do not know whether or not there is a will in which the last will of the unforgettable Prince of Song is written.

“The will must appear to know what is established and what is not established, but, I tell you, until the courts are reopened, we will not know,” said José Joel.

“Today, it is non-existent and you know what we are going to run into, but it is not important. The important thing is to know why they treated us the way they treated us when we went to Miami, ”he added.

Neither José Joel nor his sister Marisol have news of Sarita, whom they stopped seeing after that drama that everyone witnessed after the death of the singer on September 28, 2019 in Miami.

“We know absolutely nothing,” said the singer when questioned about his sister.

In Mexico there is a sustained demand for the children’s desire to have information about what happened with the death of José José.

“They want answers, they want to know what happened to don José, since he does not come close to saying things, they want to force (Sarita) to account: what died? how she died? How was your last week Why weren’t they allowed to be where they cremated it? ”Said Brenda Ocaña, the artist’s manager.

The children are in the same conditions as when their father died waiting and with many doubts about it.

Meanwhile, José Joel reactivates his musical career with a concert in which he thanks his dad and his audience for their presence on stage with the show called Por Ti Soy, which is part of his 2020 tour.

This online show will reach its fans through the Eticket Live platform.

“Entering into this new normal, we are reactivating and I am very happy, excited with this show that we are going to present on Saturday, August 1,” he reported.

He, like all singers, knows that they were the first to whom the authorities asked to stop their shows to prevent the virus from spreading and, perhaps, they will be the last to reactivate themselves with concerts with live audiences.

“The situation is a bit precarious,” he said, but the decision of the health authorities is respected and he is waiting to reactivate his new tour.

The son of the Prince of Song reported that his family is well, and has not been reached by the virus.

“No one is exempt because they can grab us in a thousand ways, it is something that is worldwide, but thank God in the house we are fine: my mother, my baby, Marisolita who has just been a mother, is also very well, little ones” he indicated.

José José’s ex-wife, Anel Noreña, 75, has taken special care, but that is why she has not stopped seeing even her children at a distance.