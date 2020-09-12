Jorge Ramos may have been exposed to the coronavirus

By
James Ashley
-
image-18

Jorge Ramos may have been exposed to the coronavirus and will not participate in the Democratic debate scheduled for March 15.

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Jorge Ramos, the Univisión presenter who would be one of the moderators of the Democratic debate on March 15, will not participate in it as a precaution against possible contagion of coronavirus, Univision confirmed on Thursday, March 12 in a tweet. His place will be occupied by the presenter Ilia Calderón. The other moderators are Jake Tapper and Dana Bash of the cable network CNN.

In the tweet, Univisión Noticias said that Ramos “was in the proximity of someone who in turn and without his knowledge had contact with a person who contracted the coronavirus.”

In addition, Univision confirmed that the debate will move from Phoenix, Arizona, to CNN’s studios in Washington, D.C.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos]

To see photos


Playing:
Watch this:

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the outbreak of …


3:29

READ  Iker Casillas could return to Real Madrid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here