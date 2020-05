B.A.P‘s Moon Jongup is making his solo debut very quickly this week, with the discharge of his 1st single album ‘Headache‘!

Within the 2nd MV teaser for his upcoming debut title observe, additionally referred to as “Headache“, Jongup reveals a little of his romantic facet reverse a feminine lead. In the meantime, “Headache” is an upbeat, funk pop style showcasing Jongup’s groovy vocals.

The total MV for “Headache”, in addition to Jongup’s 1st single album, can be out this Might 7!