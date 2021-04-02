Joji Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Teaser.

The upcoming Malayalam film Joji’s teaser is out now. You can watch it on Youtube. The film Joji will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The release date of the film Joji is officially confirmed. It will be released on 7th April 2021. The film Joji features an engineering drop-out student. He belongs to a wealthy family.

He wants to become a rich and respectable person. But his father thinks that he is a loser and he can not do anything in his life. Joji is planning an idea, and he decides to execute it.

Joji Movie Release Date

The Malayalam film Joji includes crime and drama. The shooting of the film was started on 13th November 2020 in the suburbs around Kerala. It was completed on 14th January 2021. The film Joji was completed in just two months.

The film Joji is based on Macbeth by William Shakespeare. The cast of the film Joji includes Fahadh Faasil as Joji, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan as Panachel Kuttappan, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph, and Alister Alex.

The film Joji was directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran. Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran, and Fahadh Faasil produced it.

Justin Varghese gave the music in the Malayalam film Joji. Shyju Khalid and Kiran Das completed the cinematography and editing of the film Joji, respectively.

The film Joji was made under Bhavana Studios, Working Class Hero, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Amazon Prime Video distributed it. It will be available first in the Malayalam language.

The teaser of the film Joji was released on 31st March 2021 by Amazon Prime Video. Let’s watch the film Joji’s teaser.

Do not forget to add a bookmark to this website and visit it daily to get the latest updates and news. Stay tuned for the next update.