Joji – Dileesh Pothan’s Movie Download Leaked by Isaimini, Moviesda, & Hubflix

Joji – Dileesh Pothan's Movie

Many piracy websites on the internet leak almost every newly-released content, such as movies and web series.

Some of the piracy websites like Moviesda, Hubflix, Isaimini, etc., leak movies and web series on the day of the release.

The latest Malayalam film Joji was released just a few hours ago. Let's discuss the details of the film Joji.

Joji – Dileesh Pothan's Movie:

Joji is a Malayalam movie that contains crime and drama. The film Joji is based on Macbeth by William Shakespeare. Joji was released on 7th April 2021.

The film Joji features the story of Joji and his family. He is the youngest son of the family. His father, named PK Kuttapan Panachel, leads the whole family. All the family members fear him, and they all live the life as PK Panachel’s expectations. The story is dependent on Joji. He is an engineering drop-out.

The cast of the film Joji includes Fahadh Faasil as Joji Panachel, Unnimaya Prasad as Bincy, Baburaj as Jomon Panachel, Joji Mundakayam as Jaison Panachel, Sunny PN as Kuttapan PK Panachel, Shammi Thilakan as Dr. Felix, Basil Joseph as Fr. Kevin, Dhaneesh A Balan as Thotta Sudhi, Aby Thomas Iritty as Priest Assistant, Joji Joseph as Worker, and Tince Alex as a Delivery boy.

It also includes Alister Alex as Popy, Renjith Rajan as Girish, Renjith Gopali as Suresh, Kunjumol Issac as Maid, Divya Kiran as Priest’s Wife, and Yuvan Kiran as Priest’s Son.

The Malayalam film Joji was shot in Kerala, and the shooting was started on 13th November 2020, and it was ended on 14th January 2021.

Find the trailer of the Malayalam film Joji below.

Dileesh Pothan directed the film Joji and it was produced by Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran, and Fahadh Faasil. Syam Pushkaran wrote it.

Justin Varghese gave the music in the film Joji. Shyju Khalid completed the cinematography, and Kiran Das did the editing of the film Joji.

The film Joji was made under Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil, and Friends, and Working Class Hero. The film Joji was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

