John Leguizamo assures that Latinos will decide who will be the next president

Actor and producer John Leguizamo, who has just released the film “Critical Thinking”, directed by himself, assured this Friday that the Latino vote will define who will be the next president of the United States in the November 3 elections.

“Nationwide, we are 32 million Latinos eligible to vote; We are the largest minority in the United States and we are going to decide who will be the next president, ”Leguizamo said during a virtual forum organized by the campaign of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The famous actor, who has participated in films such as “John Wick” and “Summer of Sam”, assured that 75% of Latino voters vote in favor of the Democratic party.

The promoters of the Latino vote believe that in the next elections, more than ever, the Latino vote could define who will occupy the White House in the next four years.

In states considered “key” like Arizona or Florida, where there is a large Hispanic population, the Latino vote could be the difference between defeat and victory in the global elections.

“No matter how much they have erased from our history in the books, no matter the repression and the lack of representation in movies, the media, we are survivors and we are going to move forward. We must all register to vote, the uncle, the aunt, the grandmother, everyone, “said the American actor of Colombian descent, who supports the candidacy of the former vice president.

In Arizona, advocacy groups estimate that one million Latinos will be eligible to vote in November, representing approximately 24% of the total state electorate.

Anna Tovar, Mayor of Tolleson, Arizona, said in the same forum that the majority of Latinos in Arizona are registered to vote by mail, so it is of great importance that people have confidence in the effectiveness of the postal service, after that President Donald Trump has questioned its reliability and the possibility of fraud.

Tovar stressed that Hispanics are going to vote for Biden because of his platform aimed at the Latino community and not just because “they don’t like President Trump.”

He also criticized the lack of response by the Trump Administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit the Latino community hard across the country.