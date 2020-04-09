John Cena Gets Fans Hopes Up And Teases Superhero Movie Role As Valiant’s X-O Manowar

John Cena appears to be teasing probably enjoying X-O Manowar in a Valiant Comics cinematic universe, which might doubtless embody Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot. Sony as soon as had hopes for a Valiant universe within the vein of the MCU, however issues appeared to hit a roadblock when certainly one of Valiant’s greatest properties, Harbinger, moved to Paramount. Nonetheless, Sony continued to develop Bloodshot with Diesel because the lead, and after a small delay, the movie arrived in theaters in February. Forward of Bloodshot‘s arrival, Diesel shared his hopes for a Valiant cinematic universe, and even appeared to trace it was already within the works. Nevertheless, sure elements appeared to recommend a shared universe wasn’t going to occur.

Bloodshot was met with middling critiques and a poor field workplace opening. To be truthful, that opening was additionally impacted by the rising coronavirus pandemic, which affected individuals’s willingness to enterprise into public areas. Solely days after Bloodshot entered theaters, a number of main chains throughout the US shut down. This vastly restricted the quantity of people that have been capable of see the movie. Not lengthy after Bloodshot‘s launch, the movie moved to on-demand, very like a number of different films from large studios. It is unclear how profitable the transfer was, although Bloodshot did high some rental lists like FandangoNOW.

Further Valiant characters have but to be solid, however Cena appears enthusiastic about throwing his title into the ring for one. X-O Manowar, certainly one of Valiant’s key heroes, is a warrior named Aric from fifth-century Europe who’s kidnapped by an alien race often called the Vine. Far-off in house, Aric good points possession of a sentient X-O Manowar armor that permits him to turn out to be even stronger as he vows to tackle the Vine and save his individuals. Cena acknowledged the function (and potential fan castings) by posting an image of Aric on Instagram, which you’ll see under:

Cena is already primed to star in one other comedian e book movie: James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. All indicators appear to level to Cena enjoying Peacemaker within the movie, although Cena will not definitively say if that is his character or not. On the subject of X-O Manowar, Cena looks like a stable choose for the half, however it would all rely upon if Sony is definitely growing one other Valiant movie.

If they’re, and it is set in the identical universe as Bloodshot, this might reunite Diesel and Cena. The 2 will go head-to-head in subsequent yr’s F9 as brothers Dom and Jakob Toretto. It is unclear if Cena shall be sticking round for the tenth Quick & Livid movie. Over the previous few years, Cena’s profession as an actor has flourished, and being solid because the lead in a possible franchise-starter may proceed to spice up that profession. Nevertheless, Cena’s submit is not a sign it would really occur. Fans will simply have to attend and see if X-O Manowar shall be heading to the massive display.

