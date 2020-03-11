Joe Giudice plans to become an MMA fighter after prison

Joe Giudice acquired in combating kind in prison — and now, as he awaits a selection in his deportation case, he hopes to take his skills to the MMA ring.

“He’s a talented martial artist,” a provide shut to Giudice instructed Net web page Six on Wednesday. “He wants to compete and he wants to compete now, in not martial arts, nevertheless mixed martial arts.”

Giudice, 47, is in the meanwhile in a detention center whereas his deportation case is in progress. A determine has however to rule whether or not or not the “Precise Housewives of New Jersey” husband is perhaps launched on bond.

We’re instructed Giudice went into prison at 215 kilos and now weighs 165 kilos.

“In accordance to him, he’s been doing an entire lot of the exercise routines and an entire lot of the routines that he realized when he acquired his black belt,” the insider instructed us. “He’s been consuming correct, exercising, staying in kind, getting his physique correct and he seems like, as far as his scenario, he feels stronger than he did when he was in his 20s.”

Giudice, whose prison stint for fraud began after partner Teresa Giudice’s ended, has been behind bars for over three years, beginning his 41-month sentence in March 2016. Whereas in custody, a determine dominated that he was to be deported to his native Italy after his launch in March 2019.

He fought the selection and was launched to a detention center whereas the case is ongoing.

“That is among the many points that he is adamant about and he has been speaking about it for pretty some time. He didn’t merely put together dinner this up remaining night,” the insider talked about. “It’s one in all many the rationale why he’s labored so exhausting to maintain in kind and get in kind and whatnot.”

Teresa, within the meantime, has taken up bodybuilding in current occasions, saying in 2018 that she hadn’t felt so good since giving begin to her teenage daughter Gia, the oldest of the couple’s four youngsters.

James Leonard, the Giudice family lawyer, declined to comment.