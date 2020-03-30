NEWS

Joe Diffie Dies: Country Music Hitmaker Had Coronavirus Complications, Passes At 61

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Joe Diffie, considered one of nation music’s largest stars within the early 1990s, died Sunday from issues attributable to contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was 61 and his dying was confirmed by his publicist.

Diffie was a standard nation artist, drawing on his honky-tonk background and deep, wealthy voice to craft a string of hits after his debut. He had 5 Quantity One singles within the first half of the Nineties. His hits included Residence, If the Satan Danced (In Empty Pockets), Third Rock From the Solar, Pickup Man, Larger Than the Beatles, Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die) and John Deere Inexperienced.

His general profession resume noticed him rating 18 High Ten singles. His outstanding profession was name-checked in Jason Aldean’s 2013 single 1994.

Born Joseph Logan Diffie in Tulsa and raised in Velma, Oklahoma, the household moved by way of San Antonio, Washington state, and Wisconsin throughout his early years. Diffie discovered from every cease, working in gospel and bluegrass teams whereas taking part in a string of bars, VFW halls, and honky-tonks, all whereas working in a foundry to help his spouse and kids.

No memorial plans have been introduced.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.