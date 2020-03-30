Joe Diffie Dies: Country Music Hitmaker Had Coronavirus Complications, Passes At 61

Joe Diffie, considered one of nation music’s largest stars within the early 1990s, died Sunday from issues attributable to contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was 61 and his dying was confirmed by his publicist.

Diffie was a standard nation artist, drawing on his honky-tonk background and deep, wealthy voice to craft a string of hits after his debut. He had 5 Quantity One singles within the first half of the Nineties. His hits included Residence, If the Satan Danced (In Empty Pockets), Third Rock From the Solar, Pickup Man, Larger Than the Beatles, Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die) and John Deere Inexperienced.

His general profession resume noticed him rating 18 High Ten singles. His outstanding profession was name-checked in Jason Aldean’s 2013 single 1994.

Born Joseph Logan Diffie in Tulsa and raised in Velma, Oklahoma, the household moved by way of San Antonio, Washington state, and Wisconsin throughout his early years. Diffie discovered from every cease, working in gospel and bluegrass teams whereas taking part in a string of bars, VFW halls, and honky-tonks, all whereas working in a foundry to help his spouse and kids.