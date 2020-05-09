Jo Kwon denies that celebrity soldiers were given preferential treatment

Jo Kwon clarified that he didn’t obtain particular treatment and defended celebrity soldiers who’re accused of receiving preferential treatment within the navy.

He appeared on the Could four episode of KBS2TV‘s ‘Downside Little one In The Home‘ and talked about his time within the navy saying he had gone to the navy headquarters to complain that he’s having a tough time concerning the truth that he had to make use of honorifics and well mannered phrases to a senior officer who was 9 years youthful than him. It was reported that after the criticism, they bent the principles for Jo Kwon. Nevertheless, after the printed, one in all his navy colleagues posted that Jo Kwon did not go to headquarters himself to repair the issues. There was a gathering between soldiers and headquarter seniors as soon as per week, and people points were dealt with throughout this time.

Jo Kwon’s fellow soldiers were fast to return to his protection, saying that the allegations weren’t true and that Jo Kwon was a fantastic fellow soldier and to not misunderstand. Jo Kwon took to Instagram tales shortly after to make the next assertion:



“Because of the overwhelming curiosity in me, I’ve lastly come to phrases with ending my navy service. Whether or not I went early or late, I discharged healthily and proudly. I made reminiscences that can’t be recreated with the superiors of the 11th Division’s Hwarang Headquarters navy band, my juniors, and seniors, in addition to my fellow soldiers. It is not about who suffered kind of, however to meet our navy obligations to the very best of our talents as soldiers. Whether or not that’s within the navy band, infantry, cooking employees, drivers, or performing within the musical as a celebrity, I needed to let that there isn’t any soldier who did not wrestle and obtained particular privileges. To say that I did this a lot so that you clearly obtained particular privileges is disgusting although. I do not know what number of occasions I used to be requested why I wasn’t tan whereas coaching though I enlisted within the heatwave. I’m paler than different individuals and my pores and skin does not tan however burns. The navy is a various place with completely different personalities from all components of Korea that results in that creates camaraderie. I feel there are misunderstood factors resulting from my broadcast, and I feel I did properly throughout my service. I could not assist however add this after feeling emotional seeing the opposite posts made by my classmates and superiors. Suppose no matter you need. I am used to individuals judging primarily based on what they solely see so I am wonderful. I am simply actually grateful to my fellow soldiers who served with me. Hwarang!”