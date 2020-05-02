Jo Jung Suk reveals he and Gummy expect to become parents this summer

Jo Jung Suk revealed he’s anticipating to become a dad this summer.

The actor and singer Gummy introduced they have been anticipating their first youngster earlier this yr, and Jo Jung Suk up to date followers on the Could 1st airing of ‘Cultwo Present‘. DJ Kim Tae Kyun expressed his thanks for the shock name, “You have to be busy being a health care provider nowadays. As anticipated, an actual member of the Cultwo household,” referring to Jo Jung Suk’s drama ‘Hospital Playlist‘.

On what he needs to do after the drama, Jo Jung Suk stated, “I need to take a relaxation. I will become an actual dad quickly after being a dad within the drama. I assume the delivery shall be this summer.”

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy tied the knot in 2018 after 5 years of relationship.