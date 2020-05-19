Jiyeon & Song Jae Rim’s sides deny they’re dating, the stars are just close friends

On Could 19, the businesses of singer/actress Jiyeon and actor Song Jae Rim every spoke as much as deny courting rumors surrounding the two former drama co-stars.

Jiyeon’s label Companions Parks advised media shops, “The courting rumors between Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon are false. It is true that the two visited a circuit on the countryside to trip their bikes, however they have been just serving to one another out as close friends. They are not courting.”

Song Jae Rim’s label Grand Anse Leisure likewise responded, “Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon, who met on the set of drama ‘Let Me Hear Your Song’ which led to September of 2019, are very close sunbae-hoobaes with a shared curiosity in bike driving. Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon have been noticed again on Could 17 whereas working towards at a motorcycle circuit.”