Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel & Stephen Colbert To Host COVID-19 TV Event Special; NBC, ABC & CBS Among Broadcasters To Air

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are to host a significant tv occasion to assist finish COVID-19 airing throughout NBC, ABC and CBS in addition to quite a few worldwide networks.

The trio will entrance One World: Collectively at Residence that includes a slew of A-list stars on Saturday April 18 between 8pm and 10pm. The occasion, which is curated by Girl Gaga, has been put collectively by social motion platform World Citizen and the World Well being Group.

It builds on a sequence of stay on-line live shows, organized by World Citizen, the place stars corresponding to OneRepublic, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and John Legend have carried out at dwelling.

The worldwide leisure particular will have a good time the efforts of group well being employees and promote the battle to finish the worldwide pandemic. It should function multimillion-dollar pledges to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund.

Associated Story ‘All Rise’ Returns To Manufacturing With Just about Made Social Distancing Episode Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

It should function appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong of Inexperienced Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith City, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Surprise and buddies of Sesame Avenue.

It is going to be produced by The Voice and Songland exec producer Audrey Morrissey and her manufacturing firm Reside Animals in partnership with World Citizen.

Along with NBC, ABC and CBS, it’s going to air on BBC One in addition to Disney, NBC and ViacomCBS stations world wide. The complete record of broadcasters contains Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC Information, NBC Information on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, ABC Information, ABC Information Reside, Freeform, Nat Geo, Channel 5 within the UK, Community Ten in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina, BET and MTV globally throughout greater than 180 nations, CMT, Comedy Central, Emblem, MTV2, Paramount Community, Pop, TV Land and VH1 within the US in addition to Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and Eire’s RTE.

It should additionally stream on-line by way of quite a few platforms together with China’s Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Fb, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Leisure Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Cash raised will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, run by the UN Basis, to help and equip healthcare employees world wide, and to native charities that present meals, shelter, and healthcare to people who want it most.