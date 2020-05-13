Jimin becomes the fastest Korean soloist to hit 300 million streams on Spotify, with only non-title and non-single releases!

BTS Jimin has achieved 300 million streams for his solo songs mixed on the world’s largest music platform Spotify.
Jimin’s 4 solo songs—”Lie” from Wings, “Intro: Serendipity” from Love Your self: Her, “Serendipity (Full Size Version)” from Love Your self: Reply and “Filter” from Map of the Soul: 7—surpassed 300 million streams in complete in 1,307 days.
Jimin is the second most-streamed Korean singer with lower than 5 solo songs, following Psy. His songs’ musical efficiency and international recognition are particularly noteworthy, provided that they achieved 300 million streams the fastest for lower than 5 Korean solo songs, and though the songs are neither the albums’ official title nor single-released tracks.
In the meantime, “Lie” made a legendary comeback on the charts after the online live performance Bang Bang Con was launched worldwide. It continues to make headlines as a bestseller on US Amazon.
Due to its recognition, “Serendipity,” an intro liked worldwide, was adopted by its prolonged “Full-Size Version” in a subsequent album.
Upon launch, Jimin’s newest solo tune “Filter” entered the world’s main singles music charts (US, UK, Canada), set a report, and grew to become the only solo tune from Map of the Soul: 7 to obtain this. It additionally set the fastest Spotify streaming information for a Korean solo tune and for a Korean solo tune by a male artist.
Here’s a recap of a few of Jimin’s information on Spotify:
- First and only Korean artist to have two solo songs surpass 70 million and 80 million streams
- First Korean artist to have two solo songs surpass 60 million streams
- First and only Korean artist to have three solo songs surpass 50 million, 60 million and 70 million streams
- Filter’s information for a Korean solo tune:
- Largest first day with 2,217,097 official streams
- Highest-charting first-day debut and general at #33 on the International Prime 200
- All-time highest-charting in 20 international locations together with 4 of the world’s largest music markets: US, UK, Canada and France
- Most quantity (54) of Spotify Prime 200 nation and area charts to have entered in
- Fastest to hit 10 million (unfiltered) streams, 6 days
- Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 20 million streams, 18 days
- Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 30 million streams, 37 days
- Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 40 million streams, 65 days
#Jimin‘s solo songs have surpassed 300M streams in complete on Spotify!
🔸2nd Korean artist to ever do that w/ four solos
🔸1st Korean artist to ever do that w/ four non-lead, non-single-released solos
🔸Fastest Korean artist to do that w/ four solos, 1,307 days
Congratulations, Jimin!👏 pic.twitter.com/Mv9DqfvgmA
— Jimin International 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) Might 9, 2020
Filter can also be the fastest Korean solo tune to hit 10 million streams, and the fastest non-title and non-single launched Korean solo to hit 20 million.
The tune achieved varied information as a non-title observe and a non-single launch and not using a music video or official promotions. pic.twitter.com/5Ru96Nyoft
— Jimin International 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) March 21, 2020
