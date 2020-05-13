NEWS

Jimin becomes the fastest Korean soloist to hit 300 million streams on Spotify, with only non-title and non-single releases!

May 13, 2020
BTS Jimin has achieved 300 million streams for his solo songs mixed on the world’s largest music platform Spotify.

Jimin’s 4 solo songs⁠—”Lie” from Wings, “Intro: Serendipity” from Love Your self: Her, “Serendipity (Full Size Version)” from Love Your self: Reply and “Filter” from Map of the Soul: 7—surpassed 300 million streams in complete in 1,307 days.

Jimin is the second most-streamed Korean singer with lower than 5 solo songs, following Psy. His songs’ musical efficiency and international recognition are particularly noteworthy, provided that they achieved 300 million streams the fastest for lower than 5 Korean solo songs, and though the songs are neither the albums’ official title nor single-released tracks.

In the meantime, “Lie” made a legendary comeback on the charts after the online live performance Bang Bang Con was launched worldwide. It continues to make headlines as a bestseller on US Amazon.

Due to its recognition, “Serendipity,” an intro liked worldwide, was adopted by its prolonged “Full-Size Version” in a subsequent album. 

Upon launch, Jimin’s newest solo tune “Filter” entered the world’s main singles music charts (US, UK, Canada), set a report, and grew to become the only solo tune from Map of the Soul: 7 to obtain this. It additionally set the fastest Spotify streaming information for a Korean solo tune and for a Korean solo tune by a male artist.

Here’s a recap of a few of Jimin’s information on Spotify:

  • First and only Korean artist to have two solo songs surpass 70 million and 80 million streams
  • First Korean artist to have two solo songs surpass 60 million streams
  • First and only Korean artist to have three solo songs surpass 50 million, 60 million and 70 million streams
  • Filter’s information for a Korean solo tune:
    • Largest first day with 2,217,097 official streams
    • Highest-charting first-day debut and general at #33 on the International Prime 200
    • All-time highest-charting in 20 international locations together with 4 of the world’s largest music markets: US, UK, Canada and France
    • Most quantity (54) of Spotify Prime 200 nation and area charts to have entered in
    • Fastest to hit 10 million (unfiltered) streams, 6 days
    • Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 20 million streams, 18 days
    • Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 30 million streams, 37 days
    • Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 40 million streams, 65 days

