Jimin becomes the fastest Korean soloist to hit 300 million streams on Spotify, with only non-title and non-single releases!

BTS Jimin has achieved 300 million streams for his solo songs mixed on the world’s largest music platform Spotify.

Jimin’s 4 solo songs⁠—”Lie” from Wings, “Intro: Serendipity” from Love Your self: Her, “Serendipity (Full Size Version)” from Love Your self: Reply and “Filter” from Map of the Soul: 7—surpassed 300 million streams in complete in 1,307 days.

Jimin is the second most-streamed Korean singer with lower than 5 solo songs, following Psy. His songs’ musical efficiency and international recognition are particularly noteworthy, provided that they achieved 300 million streams the fastest for lower than 5 Korean solo songs, and though the songs are neither the albums’ official title nor single-released tracks.

In the meantime, “Lie” made a legendary comeback on the charts after the online live performance Bang Bang Con was launched worldwide. It continues to make headlines as a bestseller on US Amazon.

Due to its recognition, “Serendipity,” an intro liked worldwide, was adopted by its prolonged “Full-Size Version” in a subsequent album.

Upon launch, Jimin’s newest solo tune “Filter” entered the world’s main singles music charts (US, UK, Canada), set a report, and grew to become the only solo tune from Map of the Soul: 7 to obtain this. It additionally set the fastest Spotify streaming information for a Korean solo tune and for a Korean solo tune by a male artist.

Here’s a recap of a few of Jimin’s information on Spotify:

First and only Korean artist to have two solo songs surpass 70 million and 80 million streams

First Korean artist to have two solo songs surpass 60 million streams

First and only Korean artist to have three solo songs surpass 50 million, 60 million and 70 million streams

Filter’s information for a Korean solo tune: Largest first day with 2,217,097 official streams Highest-charting first-day debut and general at #33 on the International Prime 200 All-time highest-charting in 20 international locations together with 4 of the world’s largest music markets: US, UK, Canada and France Most quantity (54) of Spotify Prime 200 nation and area charts to have entered in Fastest to hit 10 million (unfiltered) streams, 6 days Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 20 million streams, 18 days Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 30 million streams, 37 days Fastest solo tune by a male artist, and fastest non-title and non-single launch solo tune to hit 40 million streams, 65 days



#Jimin‘s solo songs have surpassed 300M streams in complete on Spotify! 🔸2nd Korean artist to ever do that w/ four solos

🔸1st Korean artist to ever do that w/ four non-lead, non-single-released solos

🔸Fastest Korean artist to do that w/ four solos, 1,307 days Congratulations, Jimin!👏 pic.twitter.com/Mv9DqfvgmA — Jimin International 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) Might 9, 2020