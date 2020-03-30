Jim Houston Dies: Engineer And Two-Time Oscar Winner Was 61

Jim Houston, a senior engineer who was a pioneer in movement imaging requirements, laptop animation, and digital restoration, died at age 61 Thursday in Pasadena from a coronary heart assault. His dying was introduced by the Hollywood Part of Society of Movement Image and Tv Engineers (SMPTE),

Houston labored for 34 years for Sony Footage Leisure, Pacific Title & Artwork, Walt Disney Characteristic Animation and, since February of this yr, Samsung Analysis America. He gained two Academy Awards for Scientific and Engineering Achievement.

“Jim made a profound influence on SMPTE and the business on the whole,” mentioned SMPTE Hollywood Part Chair Brian Gaffney. “He was a founding member of the Academy Colour Encoding System (ACES) committee. He wrote influential papers on subjects starting from the colour constancy of Excessive Dynamic Vary photographs to design concerns for cinemas utilizing laser projection. He attended each business technical and social occasion and was a relentless presence locally. He can be missed, and his legacy will final ceaselessly in Hollywood.”

Houston was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Cornell College. He started his profession with Gould Pc Methods and labored at NASA’s Ames Analysis Middle earlier than getting his begin in Hollywood as a technical director with Walt Disney Characteristic Animation in 1986.

In 1992, he gained an Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) Scientific and Engineering Award as a part of the group that developed the CAPS manufacturing system for movie animation. His second such honor got here in 2007 for his contributions to the Rosetta course of utilized in digital restoration.

In 2014, he was awarded SMPTE’s Technicolor/Herbert T. Kalmus Award for “management and contributions within the software of digital applied sciences to movement image manufacturing processes.” He served as co-chair of AMPAS’s ACES Challenge Committee and was a member of its Science and Know-how Council.

He’s survived by his mom, Margaret Houston, and his siblings John, Michael, Martin, Kevin and Cathy, and their households. Funeral companies can be held in Philadelphia. A memorial service can be scheduled for later this yr in Los Angeles.