Jhay Cortez shows his duality in “Dime a ve” (VIDEO)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Jhay Cortez recommends treating everyone well because, as happens in his new song “Dime a ve”, they can grow up and become very handsome or pretty.

“The ugly become pretty and the pretty become ugly,” he said in a recent video call from Puerto Rico regarding the release of his new single “Dime a ve,” released Thursday night, where he asks a girl who she became more beautiful if you remember him. “So you have to treat everyone well, you never know.”

The video is freshly made in Miami, where Cortez traveled last week. To film it, they followed distance measures between the actors.

“(It was) a little bit different because we were pretty far apart,” he said. “But you have to take advantage of each situation, look at it with a positive eye, we are not going to stop for nothing or for any virus or anything, we are going to continue forward and we are going to continue taking advantage of dreams and work and tomorrow , which is the hope we have ”.

The location looks like something out of a thriller: a gloomy industrial building with mosaic walls and graffiti. Cortez noted that he feels more confident now than on his debut album “Famouz” to show his darker side, which may be released on his next album “Timelezz,” which he plans to release at the end of the year.

“People were not going to understand me, maybe at the time, I was going to look too weird,” said the interpreter of “He doesn’t know me,” “Easy,” and “Turn off the lights.” “With this album, they are truly going to be able to see the color of Jhay.”

But there are also scenes in which Cortez leaves a rose and others in which he is in front of a girl surrounded by red flowers and has flowers and butterflies attached to his chest.

“It is the mix of the two people in me, I am a super flourishing person and a super dark person, I am the perfect in-between of everything,” said Cortez, who composed the song.

At one point a couple appears in World War II gas masks.

“Are we in the future or in the past?” Cortez said of these images.

In the new normal, maybe nightclubs will look like Cortez’s video and couples learn to express their love with these physical barriers. Another challenge that young people face is overcoming unemployment due to the economic crisis and denouncing the racial injustices that have been evident during the quarantine.

Cortez, 27, considered that unlike the prejudices that consider them apathetic or disconnected from being on their cell phones all the time, young people are actually attentive to everything.

“We are learning,” he said. “Apart from the fact that youth is the future, they have to give us the benefit of the doubt, whether they want to or not, because we are the architects of tomorrow just as they will be the smallest of us. We always have to take ourselves into account and not try to judge ourselves … but orient ourselves and educate ourselves ”.

Personally, Cortez also sees himself following sanitation measures in the medium term.

“I think the masks are going to have to go on,” he said. “And washing our hands, even if the coronavirus is gone, is something that we already have to instill.”

From the old normality what is most strange is the free contact he had with people. And the positive thing that comes out of quarantine is being able to concentrate to work without traveling from one place to another.

“Quarantine has been very good for me, I have time to enjoy my music, my family,” he said. “I’m pretty detailed, so quarantine has given me time to do the most I know how to do, is to make music in detail.”