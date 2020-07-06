Jharkhand SSC Kakshpal Recruitment Syllabus (Prison Warder) Exam Pattern at www.jssc.in:

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has been published the notification for Jharkhand SSC Kakshpal recruitment & Jharkhand SSC Kakshpal Syllabus, Exam Pattern for the Prison Warder post on the official site www.jssc.in. There is a total of 1394 number of vacancies available for these posts. Jharkhand SSC Kakshpal has been declared the Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the Prison Warder. This examination conducted in 2020. So eligible candidates can download the exam pattern and syllabus and start the preparation to get more marks in the examination.

Jharkhand SSC exam pattern and syllabus can get through online. Applicants can download the syllabus, Old question paper, Study Materials on the official website for the preparation of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Kakshpal Prison Warder. This examination contains mainly two parts. In the first part, it contains 50 questions for the Hindi language and in the second part, it contains 25 questions for the general knowledge. The duration exam time will be 2 hours.

Name of the Organization: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission

Name of the Job: Prison Warder

Total Vacancies: There is total 1394 number of vacancies available for this posts.

Job Location: The Job is located in anywhere in Jharkhand state.

Jharkhand SSC Exam Syllabus

The exam syllabus of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is given below.

General Studies:

The question asked on this topic such as Arts, Indian History, History of Modern World, Indian Constitution, Traditional and Heritage, Political System, Administrative System, Modern Period, Literature, Current Sensitive Issues, Physics, Ethics and Human Interface, National Integrity, Administrative ethics, Forestry ETC.

Numerical Ability:

The question asked on this topic such as Decimal Fractions, Simplifications, Averages, Profit and losses, Data Sufficiency, Ratio, Time & Work, Interest, Averages, LCM & HCM, Number System, Speed & Distance, Percentages ETC.

General Hindi:

The question asked on this topic such as Tenses, Prepositions, Determiners, Grammar, Change of Voice, Comprehensions, Letter Writing, Articles, Report Writing, Compositions ETC.

In paper 2, the question will be asked in Letter Writing, Unseen Passages, and Basic Grammars.

Jharkhand SSC Kakshapal (Prison Warder) Exam Pattern

The exam paper is Objective type MCQs. Total marks of examination are 100 marks. The time duration of the test is 2 hours. This exam is the Written exam, and it will conduct three topics.

Steps to Download Jharkhand SSC Kakshpal Exam Pattern and Syllabus

First of all, applicants visit the official site www.jssc.in.

Now find the appropriate link and click on “Download JSSC Kakshapal Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2020.”

Then the pdf format will open on your screen.

You can save it and use for future references.

Official Site: The official site is www.jssc.in