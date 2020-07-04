Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2020 Seat Allotment 2020 declare at www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in:

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board declares the notification of the Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2020 Seat Allotment 2020 on the official site at www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The JCECE Polytechnic PECE Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination for admission of students under the Diploma Polytechnic programs. So the students who applied for the PECE can check their Counseling of seat allotment 2018 on the central portal. The Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) conduct in 2020.

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is known as the JCECEB. The JCECEB conducts the Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination, which known as PECE. The PECE exam is a gateway to all polytechnic engineering and non-engineering courses offered by various polytechnic institutions in Jharkhand state. It is a state-level examination for the polytechnic courses. There were a large number of students appeared in the review and get admission to the polytechnic courses in the various colleges in the Jharkhand state.

The JCECE Polytechnic Counselling 2020 process starts on the official site. So the candidates who applied for the PECE can check their Counselling result from the official website at www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. It is the state level examination which has thousands of students appeared in the examination. Now the JCECEB declares the counseling process on the main site. It declares the Merit list. After completing the counseling the JCECEB starts the seat allotment process.

The Jharkhand PIECE 2020 applied candidates complete their 10 class examination with minimum 35% marks and also apply for the PECE 2020. Then it was counseling process for the seat allotment. Then counseling process is done through the three round of the merit list. After the candidates call for the document verification. At the time of paper verification, candidates must have original and Xerox copy of the documents. The required material for the counseling process like that at given below.

Original mark sheet of class 10

Date of birth certificate

Original certificate and mark sheet of 12 class

JCECE PECE 2020 Admit Card/ Result

Six passport size photograph

Medical fitness certificate

SC/ ST/ OBC category certificate

Official site: www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in