Jharkhand Livelihood Promotion Hunar Abhiyan (ASHA Scheme) 2020 – Rural women self-employment opportunities

The Indian government has started the Abhiyan named Aatamn Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan for the people of India. After the CORONA crisis, the government has announced its Abhiyan to make India self-reliant.

However, the government is launching many schemes for the betterment of the people, and the scheme will also use full for the businessman to make them self-reliant as we all know that the economy of the nation is not in proper condition.

The people of the country have to make some contribution to the economy. To improve the poor situation of the economy, the government will announce many types of financial assistance through many schemes. The people have to take advantage of the scheme, and they should give their contribution to the economy of the nation.

About Jharkhand Livelihood Promotion Hunar Abhiyan(ASHA Scheme)2020:

This is one type of campaign of the government. Through this campaign, the government will ensure the women of the rural area to give them the training to do their own business to become self-reliant. As a result of this scheme, the economic development of rural women can happen.

The idea of women empowerment can also implement with the help of this scheme. Along with this, the government has also announced the scheme Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan and Palash Brand. With the help of this scheme, women can develop their own business, and they can get employment.

Through their business, many other people can get employment in their business. This scheme will achieve the idea of working women. The women can earn money, and they do not have to depend on other people.

In other words, women can become self-reliant through this scheme. The government is trying to improve the number of startups in the nation. This scheme will also implement this target of the country. However, this campaign will give the training to start their own business.

Livelihood Promotion skills Campaign (ASHA scheme):

This campaign will improve women’s livelihood skills. This scheme will link all rural women with the campaign. Almost 17 lakh rural women will get the training under this campaign. Self-employment opportunities will also be made available for women who want to do business. The list of livelihood self-employment opportunities is given below:

Agriculture livelihood: In the campaign, many types of agriculture activities will be trained by the government so that women can get the skill for the same and start their business.

Animal Husbandry: The women can start a business related to animal Husbandry like milk products etc.

Forest Produce: The person can start a business related to the production of forest things.

During a lockdown situation, many migrants come to their hometown. In Jharkhand state, there are many states noted. They all are unemployed due to a lack of jobs in the market. With the help of this scheme, they can get the skill to start their own business with their available sources.

They can get skill training and information about how to improve their skill and some digital literacy also. This could be a better step for the Jharkhand government towards the reduction of unemployment, improve the startup business in the nation, empowerment of women, the income of the family, the economic condition of the family.

Benefits of the scheme:

The government of India launches this scheme for the betterment of the citizens. This scheme will give benefit to the people of the state. We will provide you with the list of the benefits of the scheme: