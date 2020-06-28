Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2020 check at www.jac.nic.in:

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the result notification of Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2020 on the official site at www.jac.nic.in. Jharkhand Board declared 12th Science Result from 2020 on the official site. So the students who appeared in this Jharkhand 12th Science board exam they can check their exam result on the official site. The Jharkhand Board 12th exam conduct in March 2020.Now it declares result notification on the official site.

The Jharkhand Academic Council is commonly known as JAC. The Jharkhand Academic Council established in the year 2000. The Jharkhand Academic conducted the 12th class examination every year in the month of March and announced the result in the month of May. The human resource development institutes this board. The main aim of this committee conducting examinations of Intermediate education, secondary education and Sanskrit education in this state.

Students are waiting for that 12th board Science exam result, which conducted in the month of March 2020. So now the Jharkhand Academic Board is going to declare Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 on the official site. So the students who appear in this exam they can check their result on the main website at www.jac.nic.in. Students check their result name wise and roll number wise. Students get the physical copy of mark sheet after declaring the result on online mode.

Jharkhand board announced the 12th board results in 2020 on the official site very soon. These marks are very important for students to get the admissions in higher studies in colleges and institutions. Students check their result through online mode and also through email & SMS. Therefore, students submit their mobile number and email id on the official site at www.jac.nic.in. To get more information about the Jharkhand Academic Council 12th result from 2020 shown at below.

Name of the Board: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Name of the Exam: Jharkhand Board 12 th Science Exam 2020

Science Exam 2020 Exam Date: Exam conducted in March 2020

Result Date: Declared in May 2020

Post Category: Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2020

Jharkhand Board has been declared the result notification on the official site at www.jac.nic.in. So the students those are looking at Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2020 they can check their result on the official site. They follow steps to given at below.

Students first log in to the official website at jac.nic.in. Click on the result on the home page and click on that. Then enter your roll number and submit it. Now result will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out of Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2020 for the further use.

