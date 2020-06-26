Jharkhand Intermediate Arts Result 2020 available on www.jac.nic.in:

The JAC Board has declared the result notification of Jharkhand Intermediate Arts Result 2020 on the official site www.jac.nic.in. So the students who appear in Jharkhand Intermediate Arts exam they can check their exam result on the official site. The Jharkhand Education Board conduct this board exam in March 2020. Now Jharkhand Board declares the Jharkhand Intermediate Arts Result 2020 notification on the official site. The result will declare in May 2020.

The Jharkhand Academic Council is commonly known as JAC. The Jharkhand Academic Council established in the year 2000. The Jharkhand Academic conduct the 12th class examination every year in the month of March and declare the result in the month of May. The human resource development institutes this board. The main aim of this committee conducting examinations of Intermediate education, secondary education, and Sanskrit education in this state.

Recently, the Jharkhand Academic Board is going to declare Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 on the official site. Students are waiting for that 12th board Arts exam result, which is conducted in the month of March 2020. So the students who are appeared in this exam can check their results on the main website at www.jac.nic.in. Students check their result name wise and roll number wise. Students enter their email id and mobile number on the official site to get more information about the Jharkhand Intermediate Arts Result 2020.

Jharkhand Academic Council declared the 12th board result 2020 on the official site very soon at www.jac.nic.in. These marks are very important for students to get admissions in higher studies in colleges and institutions. Students check their results through online mode and also through email & SMS. Therefore, students submit their mobile number and email id on the official site. To get more information about the Jharkhand Academic Council Intermediate Arts Result 2020 shown below.

Name of the Board : Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Name of the Exam : Jharkhand Board 12 th Arts Exam 2020

: Jharkhand Board 12 Arts Exam 2020 Jharkhand Intermediate Commerce Exam Date : Exam was conducted in 2020

: Exam was conducted in 2020 Result Date of Jharkhand Board 12 th Exam : Declared in 2020

: Declared in 2020 Post Category: Jharkhand Intermediate Commerce Result 2020

How to check Jharkhand Intermediate Commerce Result 2020?

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the result notification on the official site at www.jac.nic.in. So the students those are looking in Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Exam 2020 they can check their result on the official site. They follow the steps given below.

Students first log in to the official website at jac.nic.in. Click on the result to the home page and click on that. Then enter your hall ticket number and submit it. Now Jharkhand Intermediate Commerce Result will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out for further use.

Official Site: www.jac.nic.in