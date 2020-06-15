Jharkhand High Court Result 2020 – Jharkhand High Court Merit List 2020 declared at www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in:

The Jharkhand High Court is going to declare the result notification of the Jharkhand High Court Result 2020, Jharkhand High Court Merit List 2020 on the official site at www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The Jharkhand High Court successfully conduct the written examination for the post of Personal Assistant Steno exam on the 26th of June 2020. So the candidates who attend the written examination they can check their exam result on the official site. For the Jharkhand Court PA written test, they have a large number of candidates who appeared in the examination.

The Jharkhand High Court found in 2000 under the Bihar Reorganization Act. It is one of the newest high courts in India which has jurisdiction over Jharkhand State. The Jharkhand High Court located in the Ranchi, which authorized by the Constitution of India and Decisions appealed to the Supreme Court of India. The Jharkhand High Court provides the recruitment for the candidates to get the job in the Jharkhand High Court. It is an excellent job possible for the candidates to get a government job. There were many candidates get the job in the Jharkhand High Court.

Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand High Court Personal Assistant written examination, they have to check their result on the official site at www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. So the eligible candidates check their Merit List without wasting their time. For this post, candidates will select by written examination, Skill Test and Personality Test and Personal Interview. So the candidates who qualified in this written test will call for the further round of the selection procedure.

As per the official notification, the Jharkhand High Court announces the Result for the Personal Assistant post on the official site. Candidates can check their results on the central portal at www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The candidates who are select in this post they have the best opportunity for the getting government sector job. The written exam conducted on the 26th of June 2020. To get more detail about the Jharkhand High Court, candidates visit the official site.

Name of the Organization: Jharkhand High Court

Name of the Post: Personal Assistant (PA), Steno Post

Total Vacancy: Total of 173 posts available

Job Location: Job located in Jharkhand state.

How to check Jharkhand High Court result 2020?

Candidates who want to test the Jharkhand High Court Result 2020 they first visit the official site of it www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Next, at the home page click on the Result tab. Then click on the link and enter all detail and click on the submit button. Now the result will appear on your screen download it for future use.

Official site: www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in