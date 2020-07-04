Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 check at www.jac.nic.in:

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has been declared the result notification of Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 on to the official site www.jac.nic.in. The students have appeared in this 12th board at various exam centers of the Jharkhand State. So those students can check their exam result on the official website. The Jharkhand Academic Council declared the different result stream of Science, arts, and commerce. Students visit the official site of Jharkhand Academic Council.

The Jharkhand Academic Council is commonly known as JAC. The Jharkhand Academic Council was established in the year 2000. The Jharkhand Academic conduct the 12th class examination every year in the month of March and declare the result in the month of May. The human resource development institutes this board. The main aim of this board conducting examinations of Intermediate education, secondary education and Sanskrit education in this state.

Students are waiting for that 12th board exam result, which is conducted in the month of March 2020. So now the Jharkhand Academic Board is going to declare Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 on the official site at www.jac.nic.in. So the students who have appeared in this exam they can check their result on the main website. Students check their result name wise and roll number wise. Students get the physical copy of mark sheet after declaring the result of online mode.

Jharkhand board announced the 12th board results from 2020 on the official site very soon. These scores are very important for students to get the admissions in higher studies in colleges and institutions. Students check their result through online mode and also through email & SMS. Therefore, students submit their mobile number and email id on the official site at www.jac.nic.in. To get more information about the Jharkhand Academic Council 12th result from 2020 shown at below.

Jharkhand Board has been declared the result notification on the official site at www.jac.nic.in. So the students those are looking in Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 they can check their result on the official site. They follow steps to given at below.

Students first log in to the official website at jac.nic.in. Click on the 12th result 2020 of Jharkhand Board on the home page and click on that. Then enter your hall ticket number and submit it. Now Jharkhand 12th result will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out of result the further use.

