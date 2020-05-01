Jessica announced as Revlon’s new global ambassador

Revlon has announced Jessica as its latest Global Model Ambassador!

The multi-hyphenate, recognized for her rise to Okay-pop stardom, will signify the model in Asia and seem in global campaigns this 12 months for the long-lasting Tremendous Lustrous and ColorStay franchises together with different new launches such as new Complete Shade everlasting hair shade. She will probably be becoming a member of different excessive profile names such as Gal Gadot, Sofia Carson, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboa, and Eniola Abioro to signify the sweetness model.

“We have been drawn to Jessica as a result of she is a drive of nature, channeling her constructive vitality and entrepreneurial mindset into attaining her targets and breaking boundaries all alongside the best way. She likes to experiment with magnificence and has an unapologetic spirit that helps her transcend conference, completely capturing our Dwell Boldly ethos. We’re thrilled to have her as a part of the Revlon household,” added Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Model President.

Jessica additionally announced the thrilling information on her private Instagram account as nicely and will probably be showing on behalf of Revlon throughout all media platforms in Spring 2020.