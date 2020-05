Jessi shall be bringing a slice of her life to viewers through her new vlog series ‘JESS LIFE’.

The fabulous solo star launched an entertaining teaser video during which she reveals off her larger-than-life character, in addition to her frustrations with the digicam. Regardless, Jessi’s new vlogs are positively certain to entertain followers totally.

Take a look at her trailer above! Are you excited for ‘JESS LIFE’?