Jessi is the queen of the summer body in her latest update

May 13, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Jessi is rocking her summer body in her latest Instagram update. 

On Might 12th, Jessi uploaded a sequence of assured and vivid bikini selfies with the caption: “Jeju tangerine”. She is seen posing for the digital camera in a vivid swimsuit set that reveals off her toned determine. 

Given the rising temperatures and general restlessness in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, many stars are expressing their want to exit and revel in the summer. What do you suppose of Jessi’s latest summer look?

