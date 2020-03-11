NEWS

‘Jersey Shore’ star JWoww says she ‘can’t stop having sex’

March 11, 2020
Jenni “JWoww” Farley is head over heels for 24-year-old boyfriend Zack Carpinello, or as she and her “Jersey Shore” co-stars identify him, “24.”

“Jenni is kind of a giddy little schoolgirl,” Vinny Guadagnino shared in an distinctive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of “Jersey Shore Family Journey.” “I’ve in no way seen Jenni this gung-ho sooner than.”

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Carpinello
Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack CarpinelloGetty Photographs for CMT

A smitten Farley, 33, later knowledgeable Guadagnino, 31, that she “can’t stop having intercourse,” whereas discussing Carpinello in casual dialog.

“In case you start chatting with any individual new, that’s a basic switch that you simply simply do, you start bringing them up, after which might’t stop talking about them,” Guadagnino talked about.

“Truly I’m talking in regards to the local weather and she’s like, ‘Correct now it’s 75 ranges the place 24 lives.’”

Farley has been linked to wrestler Carpinello as a result of the spring. She finalized her divorce from Roger Mathews in August. The earlier couple shares two children, daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“Jersey Shore Family Journey” airs Thursdays at eight p.m. on MTV.

