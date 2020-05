Actress Jeon So Min has officially signed an unique contract with King Kong by Starship, additionally house to her fellow ‘Operating Man‘ forged member Lee Kwang Soo!

As well as, King Kong by Starship confirmed to media shops on Might eight that the actress has recovered considerably from her current signs of fatigue. She will probably be rejoining the forged members of SBS‘s ‘Operating Man’ to resume filming this Might 12.

Good luck to Jeon So Min beneath her new company!