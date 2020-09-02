Jennifer López urges Latina mothers to vote ‘thinking about the future’

The actress and singer Jennifer López joined a campaign on Tuesday that invites Latina mothers to vote in the upcoming elections on November 3 “thinking about the future” of their children in the face of climate change.

The “#VoteLikeAMadre” campaign, which was also joined by actresses such as Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba, Zoe Saldaña or Salma Hayek, among others, urges mothers to register and go to the polls in the next elections in which President Donald Trump is seeking re-election against Democrat Joe Biden.

“Those who know me know that my children are my world and like every mother, I want the best for them. When we vote in November, we will vote for leaders with bold plans to combat climate change. We will vote thinking about the future of our children, “says the mother of twins Emme and Max, 12, in a video where she is interviewed by actor and activist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“You may not like politics, but guess what? If we do not act now, our children will not like having to stay indoors all summer because it is too hot to play outside or have clean air to breathe, “he says in the video that is part of the electoral campaign of the Latino Victory Project organization. .

“If we do not do something now, our children will be the ones who will be forced to clean up our mess,” warned López, who publicly showed his support for the Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, participating in the recent convention of this party in which he officially The former vice president was nominated as the candidate to face Republican Donald Trump, who describes himself as a “nonbeliever” in climate change.

As part of the campaign, the organization encourages women – mothers, aunts, grandmothers – to make the promise that “this November they will vote with the future in mind.”

He urges you to make a video or photo of them pledging with their children that they will vote on November 3 and elect candidates who support action against climate change “to save our planet for our future generations.”

The campaign notes that the Latino community has been one of the most affected by climate change, with 55% of Latinos in the US living in Texas, Arizona and Florida, states that are already experiencing droughts, record temperatures or floods.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, one in two Latinos lives in counties that frequently violate pollution standards, worsening asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

“We are at a tipping point that requires bold action, and that means choosing candidates who are fierce supporters,” Nathalie Rayes, president and CEO of Latino Victory Project, said in a statement.

“As a mother, I want my two children to grow up on a planet where clean air and water are not valuable products, but abundant resources available in our natural environment,” argued the activist.