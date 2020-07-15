Jennifer López and Maluma are together again

Artists Jennifer López and Maluma are meeting these days in Miami to make new music together, confirmed Monday Sony Music, the record company of both.

“They have been working with Colombian producer Julio Reyes Copello,” a source close to the artists confirmed to Efe, who revealed that the Puerto Rican star and the Colombian singer-songwriter spent much of the weekend at the headquarters of Art House studios. , where the United States headquarters of the prestigious Abbey Road studios also operates.

López and Maluma are preparing, among other things, the theme song for the movie “Marry Me”, which the artists filmed together with Owen Wilson at the end of last year in New York. On the tape, they form a couple about to get married.

As Maluma himself revealed to Efe in an interview a few months ago, his character of Bastian is an international pop artist, who breaks his commitment to Kat Valdez, the role of López, just before a very public wedding.

Paparazzi also captured the singer dressed in a wedding dress by designer Zuhair Murad during what would be the recordings of the tape.

The artists, in addition, had filmed in October a version of “Don’t love me”, the duet that López originally recorded with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, on the stage of the famous Madison Square Garden venue.

The Bronx Diva appeared unexpectedly during a Maluma concert there and they sang the song together in Spanish.

The only thing that is known so far about the new topic they are working on is a piece of the lyrics that says “Whatever happens ‘toy pa’ ti”, which was published by López herself on Instagram.

Although in the photos that the two artists published on their social networks they look very close to each other, “both have been very careful to avoid getting COVID-19,” said the record source.

At the moment, both Maluma and López are at home in Miami with their families, although initially the Colombian spent the first months of quarantine at the home he has on the outskirts of the city of Medellín.