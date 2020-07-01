Jennifer López and Álex Rodríguez, speakers in virtual tribute to students

Jennifer López and her partner, ex-Major League Baseball player Alex Rodríguez, will offer the keynote address on Tuesday in a virtual event to pay tribute to young people who completed their high school in New York this year, which was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in USA, reported the City Council.

The city will hold this special event in which López, a native of the Bronx, and Rodríguez, of Upper Manhattan – traditional home of the Dominican community in New York – join other celebrities such as “Hamilton” star Lin Manuel Miranda, former student of public schools in the city where he later became a teacher.

Jennifer and Alex are great New Yorkers. They have inspired young people throughout their careers and we are delighted that they are stepping forward to inspire our 2020 graduates, “said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement, also reporting that the program will be transmitted.

“The class of 2020 has experienced a year like never before and we are very excited to be able to give them the celebration they deserve with Jennifer and Alex,” said the head of the Department of Education, Richard Carranza.

“Our students will be very touched by these New Yorkers, who are role models for youth across the city,” he added.

According to the City Council, López and Rodríguez, the couple of the moment, “want to make this celebration an appropriate tribute to the hard work and sacrifices of the class of 2020”.

Authorities recalled that the COVID-19 crisis disrupted traditional celebrations for the Class of 2020, and this special program will air throughout New York in recognition of all that youth have accomplished.

Other celebrities at this special celebration include singer Pitbull, actors and comedians Tina Fey, from the cast of Saturday Nigh Live, Kenan Thompson and Nick Kroll, and presenters Andy Cohen and Angela Yee, among others.

The event, which New Yorkers can enjoy through local channel 11 and NYCClassof2020.com, will also feature performances by students.