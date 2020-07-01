Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige dazzle in ‘Respect’ trailer

Jennifer Hudson demands respect as Aretha Franklin in the new trailer for “Respect,” the biopic in which she plays the late Queen of the Soul.

MGM released a full teaser on Sunday highlighting quick flashes of Franklin’s life and career, including her evolution from the timid daughter of a Baptist minister to a bona fide music legend and defender of the civil rights movement.

The trailer, dominated by Oscar winner Hudson, also shows the star-studded cast, including Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald as Franklin’s parents, Marlon Wayans as the first husband and manager of soul singer Ted White, and Marc Maron. like legendary producer Jerry Wexler.

A standout in the trailer is Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige as 1950s jazz star Dinah Washington.

“How many albums have you had?” Asks glamorous Washington to a young Franklin.

“Four,” Franklin replies quietly.

“And there are no hits,” scolds Washington. “Honey, find the songs that move you. Until you do that, you are not going anywhere. ”

Cue RESPECT, as the trailer explodes with Hudson’s portrayal of Franklin, who won 18 Grammy Awards during his historic career.

Before Franklin died in August 2018 at the age of 76, she hand-picked the “Dreamgirls” star and the “American Idol” alumnus to portray her in the MGM feature film. Hudson also performed “Amazing Grace” at Franklin’s funeral.

The new film is directed by stage director Liesl Tommy and follows Franklin’s journey from child prodigy in Detroit to international supernova. The director has promised that he will be “riddled with struggles and triumphs.”

The film is slated to hit theaters on Christmas Day, though how its theatrical release could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is still unknown. In March, the studio delayed the film’s release date from October 9 to December to shore it up for the awards contest.

