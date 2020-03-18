Jennifer Garner’s Daughter, 11, Is Nearly As Tall As Her Mom During Family Stroll Amidst Quarantine

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Seraphina gave the impression to be doing OK amid the rising Coronavirus pandemic after they’ve been seen out and about in Los Angeles.

Let’s stick collectively! Jennifer Garner, 47, was seen taking a stroll collectively together with her daughter Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, on the streets of La La Land on Tuesday, March 16. It was a casual day for all involved the place the 13 Occurring 30 star saved it cozy in a navy sweater and a pair of black leggings with sneakers. She left her hair tied up and appeared to go makeup-free for the midday outing with two of her youngsters. Seraphina, within the meantime, earned some predominant sort components in a grey sweatshirt with hearts printed all through, sweatpants and purple sneakers. Samuel may be seen strolling behind them in a multi-colored jacket and sweats for the huge family outing.

Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben Affleck, 47, was moreover observed out that day. The Oscar winner has been the determine on everyone’s lips as quickly as as soon as extra on account of his rumored romance with actress and Deep Water costar Ana De Armas, 31. The two have been observed out collectively a lot of events over the last few weeks along with them making an attempt completely smitten with one another all through their journey in Costa Rica on Wednesday, March 11. They’ve been even seen boarding a private helicopter after their worldwide journey collectively was over on Thursday, March 12.

“Ben has obtained himself in a fashion greater place bodily and emotionally now that he has confronted his demons with alcohol. With the present emotional interviews he has been giving about his earlier to the world, it truly has woken him up additional on what’s obligatory. And Ana has truly helped in your full course of. She truly has appeared out for him by way of your full time, making him accountable for his actions as a buddy whereas that that they had filmed collectively,” a provide knowledgeable HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He grew to develop into friends collectively together with her first, sooner than any romance occurred. Nevertheless they positively found fast that that they had one factor for each other and he is positively smitten collectively together with her. They every share the similar humorousness and the similar work drive. Counter that with the plain that she is beautiful and gifted. They’ve in all probability essentially the most very good conversations on life and what they want from it. It is merely truly a pleasing time for Ben,” our insider continues.

The provision moreover added, “It is also very refreshing for Ben that he can truly do one thing with Ana, as they share so numerous the similar likes and pursuits. So it makes all of it quite simple to navigate by way of to make this new relationship collectively actually work out for the best. Points are transferring very comfortably.”