Jennifer Aniston faces her demons with ‘the Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston has a shoe box and a pair of gloves on hand because … well, it just happened again. A bird has flown into one of the glass windows of her mid-century home in Bel-Air, and Aniston is grabbing the makeshift rescue team and heading outside. “Oh honey. Hello little one. She’s struggling and can’t get up. ” There is a pause. “So sorry. Can you wait a moment?” Aniston mutes our call, coming back in five minutes. “We did it, Glenn. We saved it. She may need to have her wings examined, but I think she will be fine. “

That Aniston has what she calls a “Dr. Dolittle plan” for the derailed birds in her life is no surprise to anyone who knows her. Just before the bird’s moment of distress, Aniston pestered me with questions about exercise, hydration, and mental and physical well-being. “I love that you interviewed about your health regimen,” says Kristin Hahn, Aniston’s longtime friend and producing partner, a couple of days later. That sounds pretty good. If you give this woman a problem to solve, she will spend whatever time it takes to come up with a plan and tell you how to deal with it. And I mean any kind of problem. We call her Dr. Aniston. “

Aniston solved the biggest problem in her own career: how to find a role that challenged her in ways she could never expect and make audiences not forget exactly that she played Rachel on “Friends,” because that beloved sitcom isn’t going anywhere on our life, but at least he will show his talent in a way that might surprise people. Aniston’s turn as morning host Alex Levy on “The Morning Show,” the flagship series of Apple TV + streaming programming, did just that, earning Aniston her best career reviews, an Emmy nomination, and an award. SAG in January.

“That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped up in 10 episodes,” says Aniston, 51. “There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a manhole cover was being pulled off my back.”

Jennifer Aniston on “The Morning Show,” now airing on Apple TV +. (Apple TV+)

You might guess Aniston would identify with playing a famous woman whose movements are scrutinized and judged, who is confronted daily with people who project their ideas of what her life should be against the authentic journey she is trying to forge, whose expiration date “ It expired years ago ”(at least, according to the disparaging network executive Billy Crudup) and who, in one of the most memorable scenes on“ The Morning Show, ”tells her bosses that she’s very, very tired of being underestimated.

“Aha,” he says, using the comedic rhythm that he perfected over a decade on “Friends” and countless romantic comedies. “I see where you are going.”

And she gladly goes there with me. “The Morning Show,” which she helped build from the ground up as a producer, felt like a two-year cleanup that forced Aniston to examine how she has handled fame over the past three decades and decide she could improve it.

Emmy nominated actress Jennifer Aniston pictured in the backyard of her home in Los Angeles. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

“Cathartic, yeah, and it’s also interesting for me to see how I’ve always tried to normalize being okay and ‘everything is fine, you know, this is all normal’, and then there are times when you have your private crisis or your moments from ‘Calgon, take me away,’ ”says Aniston. “To really look at it from the brain of an actor observing and acknowledging it, I had to look at it rather than pretend it doesn’t exist.”

Aniston plunges into the scene in the second episode of “The Morning Show,” where Alex breaks down in a limo on his way to an industry awards event held in his honor. Apparently the anger stems from the impracticality of the small bags women carry on the red carpet. But it’s really about her anxiety about having to put on a happy face at a time when she would rather be hiding under the covers. Aniston is totally compelling in the moment, raw, empathetic and, of course, funny, when she abruptly changes to the emergence of tears and sobs, “Oh God, I can’t cry!” because it would ruin the makeup your stylist had spent hours applying.

“There have been moments, not at that level of hysteria, but moments of ‘I don’t want to go there’, ‘I don’t want to go out on the carpet’, ‘I don’t want to be seen’, ‘I don’t want to be looked at and everyone goes to be talking about me and judging me ‘… that’s real, ”says Aniston. “I loved being able to get into it, lean into it and not be ashamed of it, but really I just … it was like …” he lets out a sound of sublime satisfaction. “Ooooooooooh”.

Jennifer Aniston in a scene from “The Morning Show.” (Apple TV+)

There were times during the show’s first season when “Morning Show” executive producer Kerry Ehrin would come over and ask Aniston: Are we passing? Are we going too far? And Aniston replied that it was never too far. Keep going so.

“I think I get emotional structure from people,” Ehrin says, “and after spending time with her, I felt certain instincts about writing the character. And it’s hard to say if that comes from a conversation or something I saw 20 years ago that she did. “

Says Hahn: “I was moved to tears so many times, just looking behind the monitor and it made me cry at the level of courage to be so sincere. I know her well enough to know when she’s worried about what other people think, and she just left it all behind. She exorcised many conflicts through this character ”.

“The Morning Show” had started filming its second season earlier this year before COVID-19 canceled production in March. Aniston says the outage was fortuitous, because it allowed them to incorporate the pandemic into the story and reflect the unease everyone felt when they were filming the first two episodes of the season. Pre-COVID and post-COVID are different universes, Ehrin says, and there’s no way a current affairs show like “The Morning Show” can ignore that. How will that look like? “You’re just taking the best guess of what you think will be an effective place to go with the narration and let the characters guide you,” says Ehrin.

Actress Jennifer Aniston in the backyard of her home in Los Angeles, California, with her dog Clyde. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Aniston’s post-COVID-19 life looks like this right now: She has a “bubble” of four families rotating between their homes and never leaving the group. The kids have grown up together and know each other, so they have fun, and “everything is lovely,” says Aniston. He’s reading, watching a ton of TV, switching between things like “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and the James Baldwin-centric quiz on American racism, “I Am Not Your Negro.” And “Lenox Hill,” the Netflix medical documentary series, because Aniston was addicted to “Trauma: Life in the ER” in the past and loves to see stories from doctors and healthcare workers, especially right now.

Last summer and early fall, Aniston hosted a series of salons, “Jen Talks,” she calls them, inviting a few dozen friends over to her home to hear the likes of Jessica Yellin talk politics or Jay Shetty distill what she learned as monk or David Sinclair offer advice on longevity. Because Aniston has his eye on a long life. And plan to win.

Jennifer Aniston. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

“I look at my dad, who just turned 87, and he’s Greek, stubborn, fabulous, all those things from that generation, but, you know, I think they could be a little bit healthier. He is going to be very angry with me ”. Aniston pauses, laughing. But it doesn’t stop. “You know, my mom, come on, none of you took care. But they didn’t know any better. And now we know. So what is our excuse? It is simply about knowing what you put into your body, exercising, my father, never, never, they did not know that you can keep your bones strong, regardless of being fit and adjusting to a size, whatever it is ”.

“I’m going to be in my 80s or 90s or maybe now even in my 100s at this rate,” Aniston continues, “and I don’t want to hang around. I would like to be vibrant and prosperous. “

And we talked more about bone density and cell regeneration and how the 90s could soon be the new 70s and about a “new level of consciousness that is being born right now” and planetary alignment and how these troubled times are temporary and “this too. it will pass ”and then our time together is over. But not before Dr. Aniston leaves me with one last recipe: “Rich Roll podcast. David Sinclair. Longevity”. It is 2½ hours long. And I have a bad feeling that I’m going to put down the dough when I’m done listening to it.

If you want to read this article in Spanish, click here