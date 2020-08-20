Jenna Ortega joins Melissa Barrera to give a Latin touch to the fifth ‘Scream’

The Latin actress Jenna Ortega is the new signing of the fifth installment of “Scream”, the successful horror saga that, for its return to the big screen, had already revealed the return of Courteney Cox and David Arquette, as well as the incorporation of Melissa Barrera, also Hispanic.

“Do you like scary movies?” Ortega said this Wednesday on his Instagram account, where he has 5.3 million followers, when he announced that he will participate in this film. The career as an interpreter of this artist of Mexican and Puerto Rican origin includes series such as “Jane the Virgin”, “Stuck in the Middle” and “You”.

Ortega thus joins a project to which Barrera also signed up this week, who has stood out for the series “Vida” and whose adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights” is pending its premiere in 2021.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette recently confirmed that they will reprise the roles of reporter Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley, respectively, which they played in previous “Scream” tapes.

Another original cast member like Neve Campbell, who became a global star thanks to “Scream”, is considering joining this new film, although there is no official confirmation on this yet.

“Scream” is a highly successful horror saga that, since the premiere of its first film in 1996, has breathed new life into the “slasher” subgenre under the direction of a more disturbing and disturbing movie idol like Wes Craven.

The director, who was also responsible for the saga of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, died in 2015. Behind the fifth installment of “Scream” is the collective of filmmakers known as Radio Silence, which is formed by Matt Bettinelli -Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will initially direct the film, while Chad Villella will serve as executive producer. These three filmmakers presented the celebrated sinister comedy “Ready or Not” last year.