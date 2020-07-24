Jencarlos Canela stomps the Anglo market as a singer and as an actor on Netflix

Jencarlos Canela returned to the screen this week as the beloved Uncle Victor on Netflix’s “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” and the actor is happy to serve as an example for a next generation.

The series starring Paulina Chávez, whose second season premiered this week, follows a 15-year-old space scientist who moves in with her uncle to go to work in a NASA laboratory. Once the coexistence begins, she teaches him responsibility, while he tries to teach her to be a normal girl, not just a genius.

“It’s what I enjoy the most about this series,” Canela said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “It is the great reason why I said yes, because I saw the plot as something necessary that shows a facet of the Latino that we do not see enough on television.”

“And that it be done through the lens of humor, and that it be done by the hand of a Mexican-American, a 15-year-old Latina, that I follow that girl where they tell me … I think it is incredible,” he added.

The second season was filmed before the pandemic, but the Cuban-American actor and singer for a moment doubted whether it would be released or not, as it includes or mentions events that ended up being canceled.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen because now with the pandemic the episode about the 2020 Olympics doesn’t make much sense … and like that a few more things. But thank God the people’s response was so consistent. The numbers in the first part continue to rise and continue to rise, creating a loyal fanatic, “he said.

Canela, known by soap operas like “Más diablo el diablo” and songs like “Amor quédate” and “Bajito”, has been gradually entering the English-speaking market. In 2016 he played Jesus Christ in the Fox special musical “The Passion: New Orleans”, and in 2019 he had a role in the series “Grand Hotel” (2019) with Demián Bichir and Roselyn Sánchez.

This year not only is she co-starring in “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” she just released her first English song, “Water,” last month, and is working on more.

“I feel extremely Latino. Our roots were instilled in us from an early age, and Spanish was the first language I learned despite being born here in the United States, ”he said via Zoom from a recording studio in Miami, the city where he lives.

“The first stage of my career really touched me to find those roots and discover a part of my identity that is a big part of who I am,” he continued. “But lately he has started to touch that other side of me, to discover it and make it known.”

For the artist, it is important that Latinos can feel proud of their origins and that the next generation grows up seeing on screen “what it means to be a Latino in its entirety.”

Canela, who has a son with her ex-partner Gaby Espino and considers the Venezuelan actress’s eldest daughter to be her own daughter, said the children watched the first season of the entire series and even took them to the recording set.

“They were there on Netflix with us delighted. They liked the catering and the food more … but they enjoyed it as you have no idea, ”he said with a laugh.

In the studio, he says that the atmosphere is familiar and camaraderie and that the younger actors see him as an older brother: “That relationship that we acquired in real life really shows (on the screen) and I feel it … Uncle Victor feeds a lot on that love and that relationship we have in real life. “