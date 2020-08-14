Jeff Bezos increases his net worth US $ 13,000 million in a single day

Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images



Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos increased his net worth by $ 13 billion on Monday. Financial growth sets a record for the increase for a single largest overnight person since 2012, Bloomberg reported. This one-day increase is likely the result of the 7 percent increase in the value of Amazon’s share that occurred on Monday, after a week that had been down.

Although the United States economy has contracted amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Bezos remains one of the richest men in the world. The executive’s net worth is $ 189.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Millionaires Index. Bezos is reportedly on his way to becoming the first person to break the billion-dollar barrier by 2026.

Amazon’s financial report released in April revealed that the company’s revenue rose 26 percent to $ 75.5 billion during the first quarter, well above expectations on Wal Street, thanks to the increase in home shopping during the pandemic.

In addition to being the CEO of Amazon, a company with an estimated value of over a billion this year, Bezos owns the newspaper. The Washington Post and Blue Origin, a rocket and space travel company he founded in 2000. In February, Bezos reportedly spent $ 165 million on a historic property in Beverly Hills, setting a record for real estate prices on residential properties. in the greater Los Angeles area.

This is the Star Wars-themed mansion you’ve been looking for [fotos] To see photos