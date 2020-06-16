JEECUP Result 2020 UP Polytechnic Result 2020 Declared at www.jeecup.org:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is going to announce the notification of the JEECUP Result 2020 UP Polytechnic Result 2020 on the official site at www.Jeecup.org. The students who are waiting or the exam result they can check their result on the official site. There are a large number of students appeared in the JEECUP exam 2020. The JEECUP conduct for only Diploma students. Now the students can check their exam result on the official site.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is commonly known as the JEECUP. The JEECUP examination conduct for the students who want to get admission to the various Diploma/ Polytechnic University/ Institute in Uttar Pradesh. The main Head Office of the JEE Council located at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The JEE Council work as per the standard policy and regulations made by the All India Council for Technical Education. Every year a large number of candidates get admission through the JEECUP.

The candidates who appeared in the JEECUP they can check their exam result on the official site at www.Jeecup.org. The JEECUP examination held on the 1st May 2020 with the subjects of Chemistry, Physics, and Maths. There are a large number of candidates appeared in the written exam. Candidates who qualified in the written test are eligible for the counseling process. The JEECUP also declares the Merit List on the official site. Now it announces the result on the official site so that the candidates can check it.

JEECUP Polytechnic examination conducts for the get admission in various branches like Diploma Engineering, Technology, Agriculture Engineering, Pharmacy, etc. The candidates who complete their 10th class and the 12th class can apply for this exam. This year the written examination conduct on the 1st May 2020. There were a vast amount of candidates appeared in the test. Now it declares the result. So the candidates can check their exam result on the official site at www.Jeecup.org. To get more detail about the JEECUP applicants visits the official site.

How to check the JEECUP result 2020?

Candidates who appeared in the JEECUO examination they may visit the official site on the official site at Jeecup.org. Then on the page find the latest result link on click on that. Then enter your hall ticket number and roll number. Then download your result and take a print out for the further use.

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has issued a notification for JEECUP 2020 UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2020 Form at their official website www.jeecup.nic.in. JEECUP for those students who want to take admission polytechnic situated in Uttar Pradesh. So Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE) is declared to conduct JEECUP 2020. So those students who are interested in a various polytechnic field they can apply for JEECUP 2020. The JEECUP is only for Diploma Courses. Students applied to the official site of JEECUP. The Official site of JEECUP is www.jeecup.nic.in.

Online Application form of JEECUP is available on 1st week of February 2020. So the candidates fill their application form online from Jessup’s official site. This JEECUP is also known as SanyuktPraveshParikshaPolytechnich 2020. Every year JEECUP is arranging this examination for 10th average students for admission to polytechnic courses. It includes various polytechnic programs like Electrical, IT, CS, Mechanical, Hotel Management, Computer Application, Interior, Travel, Tourism, etc.

Eligibility for JEECUP 2020:

Those Candidates who are applying for JEECUP 2020 should have a pass in 10th class with a minimum of 35% or 12th class or B.sc in any government recognized board or University.

Name of Examination Board: Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE).

Name of Exam: Joint Entrance Exam Council of Utter Pradesh

Application Fees:

For General category and OBC categories candidates will have to pay Rs.400/- and for reserved categories that belong to SC/ST will have to pay Rs.250/- only.

Payment of the application form will be using E-challan, credit card, Debit card or Internet Banking facility.

JEECUP Exam Pattern &Syllabus:

In this examination, it will contain three subjects like Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. The question paper contains a total of 120 MCQs. And there will be negative marking in this examination.

NO. Subjects Marks Mathematics 60 Chemistry 30 Physics 30

Total 120

How to apply for JEECUP 2020?

First, open the official site of the JEECUP.

Now find out the information about JEECUP.

Read the full information mentioned on the official site page.

Then press the apply online button.

Then fill all the necessary detail on the form.

Pay the appropriate application form fee.

Then save the form and print out for future use.

