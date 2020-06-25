JEE Main Answer Key 2020 for Paper 1 -Paper 2 www.jeemain.nic.in

www.jeemain.nic.in – JEE Main Answer Key 2020 for Paper 1 -Paper 2 download:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board has been declared the JEE Main Answer Key on to the official site at www.jeemain.nic.in. So the eligible candidates download their Answer Key to submit the Application Number and Date of Birth on to the official site at www.jeemain.nic.in. This is an essential document for seating in the examination hall. The JEE Main paper 2020 which conducted in the coming month of March 2020.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Examination carried out by the CBSE Board. The JEE exam for those students who are taking admission in the various engineering colleges. So the different interested students are applied for the JEE Main examination. There is one good news for them. The JEE Main Answer Key available on to the official site. Students are eagerly waiting for the Answer Key. They can download their JEE Main Answer Key on to the official site at www.jeemain.nic.in.

www.jeemain.nic.in – JEE Main Answer Key 2020:

The JEE Main Answer Key 2020 will prepare for download online by visiting the official site of the JEE Main. The students may download the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Answer Key to enter the Application number and Date of Birth on the jee main official site. The Answer Key is an important document for all examinations. The JEE main examination will conduct 2020 for the Pen & Paper examination and Computer-Based examination will conduct 2020.

www.jeemain.nic.in – CBSE JEE Main Answer Key 2020 download

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Answer Key conduct the following details such as Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Address, Date of Birth, Candidate’s Application Number, Scanned Photo and Signature of applicants, Date and final Time of the Examination, Exam Venue and some important guidelines for the examination. To get more detail about the JEE Main Answer Key 2020 as shown is below.

Name of the Organization: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board

Name of the Exam: Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main

Post Category: JEE Main Answer Key 2020:

Date of Examination of JEE Main: Paper-1 (B.E./B. Tech.) [Offline examination]: JEE(Main) – Paper-1 (B.E. / B. Tech.)

Steps for download the JEE Main Answer Key 2020:

The CBSE Board will be conducting the JEE Main Exam for the students who get admissions into various engineering colleges. Now it declared the Answer Key notification on the official site at www.jeemain.nic.in. Students follow the steps to download the Answer Key 2020 at given below.

First students visit the official site jeemain.nic.in. Then after finding the link of “JEE Main Answer Key 2020” and click on that. After entering your Application number & Date of Birth etc. and click on submit button. Now the Answer Key 2020 will be displayed on your screen. Click on the print button and take a print put for the future reference.

Official Site: www.jeemain.nic.in